Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of OLLI opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

