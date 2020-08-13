Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $1,711,115 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

