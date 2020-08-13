Comerica Bank Buys 10,418 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 104.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,891,134 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

NYSE:FCX opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

