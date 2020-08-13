Comerica Bank Buys 8,797 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.