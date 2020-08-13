Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 250.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $223.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

