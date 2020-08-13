Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of LHC Group worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $196.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

