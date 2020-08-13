Comerica Bank Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. FBN Securities started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $273.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

