Comerica Bank Has $3.89 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 12.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

