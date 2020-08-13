Comerica Bank Has $3.98 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $305.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.79 and its 200-day moving average is $276.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

