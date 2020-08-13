Comerica Bank Has $3.99 Million Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisign during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $201.80 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,288 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.