Comerica Bank Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 1.71% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

ACBI opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $51,324.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

