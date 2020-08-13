Comerica Bank Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,571,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

