Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of New York Times worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 90.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,101,858.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,375 shares of company stock worth $12,444,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

