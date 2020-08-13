Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $20,411,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

