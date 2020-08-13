Comerica Bank Purchases 1,261 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 397,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSO opened at $236.98 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $241.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

