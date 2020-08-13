Comerica Bank Purchases 13,053 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $24,149,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 232,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADC opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.