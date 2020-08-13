Comerica Bank Purchases 15,249 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

