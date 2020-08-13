Comerica Bank Purchases 31,917 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.33% of Argo Group worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 799,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 434,192 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 460,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Argo Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Argo Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

