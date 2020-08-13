Comerica Bank Purchases 3,601 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of GrubHub worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $67,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.23. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

