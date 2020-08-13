Comerica Bank Purchases 62,449 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 43,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

