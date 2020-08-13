Comerica Bank Raises Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,796 shares in the company, valued at $681,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,495 shares of company stock worth $9,348,785. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.44. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

