Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

