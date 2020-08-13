Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $175.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

