Comerica Bank Sells 12,200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $244,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 45.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,300,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.65 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $6,523,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

