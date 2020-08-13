Comerica Bank Sells 13,185 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 124,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of CINF opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.