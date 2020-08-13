Comerica Bank Sells 18,836 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

