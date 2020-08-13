Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,251 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx worth $36,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,107 shares of company stock worth $6,749,723. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.96. 6,239,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $206.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

