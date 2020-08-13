Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $35,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.69. 850,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

