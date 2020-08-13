Compass Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $79,750,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,060,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. The company has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.56, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

