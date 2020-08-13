Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $32.31 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 205,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,512,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,806,000 after acquiring an additional 241,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

