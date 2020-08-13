Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 1,738,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

