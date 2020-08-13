Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 20,510 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 48.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

FB traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,428,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

