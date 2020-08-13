Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Concho Resources reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Concho Resources stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

