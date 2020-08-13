ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 430,655 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of ConocoPhillips worth $116,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,688,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $197,009,000 after buying an additional 769,116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 56,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 119,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 35,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COP. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,382. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.