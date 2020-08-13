Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.19. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 635.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

