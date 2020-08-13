Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.90. Corecivic shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 89,583 shares traded.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 702,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

