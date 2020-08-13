Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.89, 31,871 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.32.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $306,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,028 shares in the company, valued at $607,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

