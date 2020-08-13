Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $352,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 44,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,306.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,588.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,596 shares of company stock worth $5,944,646. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.