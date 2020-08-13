Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.83.

COST traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.76. 1,854,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,327. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

