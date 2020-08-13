CoTrader (COT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48,950.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $48,950.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $801.40 or 0.06816725 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014938 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

