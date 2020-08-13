CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.25. CPI Card Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 8,369 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CPI Card Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of CPI Card Group worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

