Critical Review: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EVO Payments and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $24.63, indicating a potential downside of 8.12%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -3.03% -6.58% 3.19% China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.53 -$10.10 million $0.66 40.61 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.05 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Summary

EVO Payments beats China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.