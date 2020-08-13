Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.