Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 70,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $91.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

