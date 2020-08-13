Curtis Linn Doman Sells 105,990 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aaron's alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $569,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 113.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.