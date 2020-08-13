CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,885,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $64.99. 6,867,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

