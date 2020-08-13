CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

