DAD Price Reaches $0.31 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, DAD has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $38.82 million and $7.35 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $794.22 or 0.06752358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.