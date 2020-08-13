David J. Field Acquires 55,948 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field acquired 55,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $87,838.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETM opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $227.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 815,700 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 589,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

