Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.73, approximately 2,802 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 173,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

DKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $981.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. Analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

